ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan-Ohio State Game Was Fox’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuyBn_0jPJvjRc00

Some 17 million viewers tuned in for Michigan ’s 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday. That makes it the most-watched regular season college football game ever on Fox, and the largest on any network since 2011.

The matchup between the Big 10 rivals saw the viewership peak at 19.6 million viewers, up three percent over last year’s game on Fox.

Top local markets included three Ohio cities, including OSU’s hometown of Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, plus Detroit and Indianapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FFyn_0jPJvjRc00
More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Nicole Kidman Steps Up At Charity Auction With Whopping Bid For Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Music Man’ Hat

They were passing the hat on Broadway, but Nicole Kidman wasn’t passing on the opportunity to do some good. At a charity fundraiser held on Saturday for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event at the Winter Garden Theatre, Kidman made an astonishing bid for the hat fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman wore in his run in the revived The Music Man. In a clip Jackman posted from the event, he and costar Nicholas Ward ask the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000. Kidman clearly shouts out “100,000.” “Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars,” an astonished Jackman said to...
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Deadline

Clarence Gilyard, Jr Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Die Hard’ Star Was 66

Actor and academic Clarence Gilyard Jr, known for roles in such TV series as Walker, Texas Ranger and Matlock, as well as films including Die Hard and Top Gun, has died. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor, shared the news of his passing.  No cause of death was given. He was 66. Gilyard’s career spanned more than 30 years in film, television and theater. His first movie role was as Sundown in the original Top Gun (1986), and he later made a lasting impression in 1989’s Die Hard as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Michigan Fan's Comment On Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral

At least one Michigan fan was brave enough to attend the Michigan-Ohio State game at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Or was he?. Usually, Ohio Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest places to play but that wasn't the case for this game, according to this Michigan fan. "I’m still...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

Alabama and Ohio State are in grave danger of missing the College Football Playoff. Following Week 13, the committee should assign the top-four spots to Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. That leaves the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes as the next teams up if the Horned Frogs or Trojans falter in their conference title matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh

SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor. Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
40K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy