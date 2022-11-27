ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Higgins’ TD lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 for their third straight victory and fifth in six games.

The defending AFC champs won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee.

They didn’t have running back Joe Mixon because he hadn’t cleared the concussion protocol. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase also was out.

Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. Cincinnati held NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 38 yards, his second-lowest total of the season.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 291 yards for the Titans.

Cincinnati starts a two-game homestand next Sunday when it hosts Kansas City.

