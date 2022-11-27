2022 is great year for Lake Conference girls soccer

2022 was one of the best years ever for Lake Conference girls soccer, as Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata earned three of the eight spots in the State Class AAA Tournament.

Coach Katie Aafedt, whose Edina team lost a 1-0 decision to Rosemount in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said, “The Lake Conference was probably as deep as I have ever seen it this year.”

Wayzata was the Lake champion with a 10-0-1 record. The Trojans’ only blemish was a 2-2 tie against the second-place Minnetonka Skippers (8-1-2). Edina was third in the standings with a 7-3-1 mark.

Tony Peszneker, coach of the first-place Wayzata Trojans, continued his march toward 600 career wins with a season record of 17-1-1.

Two of his players - senior midfielder Summer Seamans and junior forward Grace Estby - were named first team All-State by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association, while junior defender Amya Conway made second-team All-State. Those three players made the All-Lake team along with Trojan teammates Meghan Sullivan, a junior midfielder, and Lily Nayar, a senior forward.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, Seamans missed the last four games of the season with an injury, and that cost the Trojans a chance to win the state title.

“Words can’t describe what we went through when we lost summer,” Peszneker said. “I coached her for four years, and how she led was what stands out most. Goals and assists are not the only things that matter with a player like Summer. She had three goals and seven assists this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if she receives All-Region and All-American awards.”

Estby, who missed most of her sophomore season with an injury, came back strong as a junior in 2022, leading Wayzata with 17 goals.

“We can always count on Grace to create on offense,” Peszneker said.

Conway was Wayzata’s second leading goal scorer even though she plays defense. “Amya scored nine goals, mainly when we had free kicks and corner kicks,” Peszneker noted.

“This was Meghan Sullivan’s first year on varsity, but she was a starter all the way through and one of our best players,” Peszneker said. “Lily Nayar is one of the best outside players we’ve had at Wayzata. If others had finished on more of her crosses, she might have been out all-time assist leader.”

Wayzata had three all-conference honorable mention players. Goalkeeper Becca Carroll, a senior, played three varsity seasons. Juniors Mikayla Adams and Avery Olmstead were outstanding on defense, according to their head coach.

Wayzata will bring back half of its varsity roster for the 2023 season.

“We will be very similar in experience to what we were this year,” Peszneker said. “The question for all of the players is: What will they do between now and next season? One reason we don’t select captains until next season is that we want our girls to see who has put in the work and improved.”

All-Lake 2022

Wayzata: Senior forward Lily Nayar, senior midfielder Summer Seamans, junior forward Grace Estby, junior midfielder Meghan Sullivan and junior defender Amya Conway.

Minnetonka: Senior goalie Maddie Schultz, senior defender Lauren Rusing, junior midfielder Avery Rich and junior forward Gabby Ryan.

Edina: Senior goalie Bayliss Flynn and junior midfielders Izzy Engle and Grace Pohlidal.

Hopkins: Senior forward Abby Hoiska and junior forward Avery Petty.

Eden Prairie: Junior goalie Lily Mattison and junior defender Elisabeth Rupp.

St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Hannah Kwant and junior Brynn Hedberg.

Buffalo: Senior Leah Halderson and junior Claire Erickson.

Honorable Mention

Wayzata: Senior Becca Carroll and juniors Mikayla Adams and Avery Olmstead.

Minnetonka: Juniors Darby Allen, Briena Giebel and Hannah Berchild.

Edina: Senior Frankie Fragola, junior Ashley Thurk and sophomore Anna Conner.

Hopkins: Juniors Molly Beauerson, Brynn Etzell and Avery Shaw.

Eden Prairie: Senior Mathilde Vergara and juniors Brooke Engelbrekt and Avery Wallace.

St. Michael-Albertville Juniors Juliana Zerna, Harley Peltz an Maggie Kramer.

Buffalo: Junior Peyton Anderson and sophomores Hannah Braun and Olivia Luc.