Flagstaff, AZ

U.S. Woman Confirmed Dead in Couple’s Kayak Tragedy in Mexico

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Twitter/@cepcsonora

Yeon-Su Kim, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico, has been confirmed dead, the president of Northern Arizona University said in a statement on Sunday. Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Kim and Corey Allen after the Flagstaff couple vanished in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving. They were on the water with their 14-year-old daughter when strong winds came in. Allen reportedly got the teenager to the beach and then went back to help his wife, the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, but neither of them returned. “This evening, after days of search and rescue efforts, the tragic passing of Yeon-Su was confirmed,” NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera wrote in the Sunday night statement. “The search for Corey continues.”

Comments / 13

GanjaGma420
5d ago

that's so horrible! that kid will likely be traumatized for life. I couldn't even imagine.

Reply
6
 

TheDailyBeast

