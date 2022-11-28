ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Young Crypto Founder Shocks Industry With Sudden Death at 30 in His Sleep

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jZKG_0jPJvZZE00
Amber Group

Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died suddenly in his sleep on Nov. 23, the company confirmed.

The group had just received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year, and was in the process of raising another $100 million—a meteoric success in which he played an integral role after launching Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley workers.

His meteoric rise continued, and in 2019 he earned a spot on the Forbes Under 30 list.

“He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,” the company wrote in a statement confirming his death on their website, commemorating him as a “devoted” husband and “loving” father.

Known affectionately by his peers as “TT,” the company remembered him as a “respected thought leader and widely recognized pioneer for the industry.”

“His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities.

“We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream.”

Further details surrounding Kullander’s death were unavailable—except for the fact he passed while asleep.

The statement also said Kullander sat on the “Board of Fnatic (one of the world’s most successful e-sports organizations) and founded KeeperDAO (the first on-chain liquidity underwriter) before giving it back to its community.”

“TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream.”

“TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We kindly request that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Kullander is the second young crypto whiz to shock the industry with his death in recent weeks: On Oct. 28, 29-year-old Nikolas Mushegian, an early developer of MakerDAO, washed ashore on a Puerto Rican beach after an apparent drowning, just hours after tweeting about an alleged murder plot to take his life.

Comments / 150

RhondaSue
5d ago

Conspiracy??? Proof? Personally witnessed and triaged hundreds of well-established clinic patients. Beginning March 2021; myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, very high BP, “rare” viral brain infections, falls due to profound dizziness and syncope. Blood clots in lungs and legs, Bell’s Palsy, acute migraine headaches, new tumor growths (all ages of adults), remote cancers proliferation, GI bleeding, abdominal pain and diarrhea, darkening skin pigment changes and pain of extremities, swelling, prolonged, heavy menstrual periods and miscarriages. COVID “vaxx” verified by card and state database.

Reply(1)
110
Sal M
5d ago

crazy how all these young crypto millionaires are dying, being arrested, or disappearing. But generational millionaires live long lifes 🤔 sounds like a conspiracy to me.. .

Reply(4)
45
TireduvTyrants
5d ago

Person 1: "Wow, there's a lot of young, healthy people dying suddenly. There seems to be a lot of unknown causes of death in 2022. I wonder what's different from before? Someone should consider those new Covid-19 shots that 70% of earth took."Person 2: "Young people died before 2022. Your conspiracy theories are mean. How do you know it was the shots?"Person 1: "How do you know it's not if you won't disprove my conspiracy? To keep letting people suddenly die while promoting new boosters is beyond mean."Person 2: "I'm gonna block you and not invite you to my party."

Reply(8)
26
Related
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 21

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21, her parents have announced.The TikTok star, who was from Brampton, Ontario, was well known for promoting self-confidence and body positivity, with Thakur frequently sharing videos of herself dancing with her more than 930,000 followers on TikTok.In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Thakur’s parents shared the news of her “unexpected” passing, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning...
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Bustle

Chippendales Founder Steve Banerjee Died Hours Before His Murder Sentencing

Not long after Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee debuted his Los Angeles nightclub’s first show featuring male strippers in 1979, women lining out the door quickly became a nightly occurrence. Before long, Banerjee’s novel idea led to him sitting atop one of the world’s largest male-stripping empires, and, as Hulu’s true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales, describes, he let nothing stand in the way of his success — even when it meant resorting to murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
wegotthiscovered.com

Canadian K-Pop Idol and former EXO member Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kris Wu‘s rise to global stardom in the 2010s seemed unstoppable. The Chinese-born Canadian pop star made his name as a member of the K-pop group EXO before returning to China in 2014 and launching a stratospheric solo career. Now that’s all come crashing down around him, as a Beijing court has found him guilty of multiple crimes, including rape, and has sentenced him to 13 years behind bars.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
36K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy