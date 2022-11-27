Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO