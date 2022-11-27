Read full article on original website
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
Four Texas A&M players enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M finished out a disappointing 5-7 campaign with a win over No. 5 LSU on Saturday. While the Aggies ended 2022 on a bit of a high note, the transfer portal is already becoming a factor in College Station. Four Texas A&M players entered the transfer portal over the...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal
Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in opening line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, is set to return to Atlanta, where the season began, for the 2022 SEC Championship against No. 11 LSU. Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Gators CB Avery Helm to Enter Transfer Portal
Former Gators starting cornerback Avery Helm will enter the transfer portal after three seasons at Florida.
Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?
Taking a look at Auburn basketball statistics through seven games.
