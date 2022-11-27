ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal

Another one bites the dust, I guess. That makes three transfers for Texas A&M on the first official day of the offseason, this time running back LJ Johnson Jr., coming out of the 2021 recruiting class, entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. Johnson joins defensive end Elijah Jeudy, a member of the 2021 recruitment class, and linebacker Ish Harris, the first member of the 2022 recruiting class to enter his name into the portal, although Johnson’s decision does not come as too much of a surprise. Coming into the 2022 season, Johnson, a high 4-Star recruit out...
