ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ivica Zubac Makes History vs. Indiana Pacers

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 2 days ago

Down Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard, the LA Clippers got a legendary performance from Ivica Zubac, who exploded for 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. It was truly a historical performance from the big man.

The Clippers picked up a much needed win against an Indiana Pacers team that looked to have more talent on paper entering this game. It took a monster effort from Zubac, but the team got back in the win column before heading on their two game road trip that will come without Paul George.

Zubac has had big games in the past, but this is by far the best game of his career. He was a monster on the boards and on offense, and helped lead a Clippers team that was truly in need of a win. Fouling out just one rebound shy of a 30/30 game, Zubac unfortunately did not get to achieve that feat, but his line was still historically great.

Zubac has anchored this Clippers team all season, and proved again on Sunday that he is a real candidate for an All-Defense team with his three blocks and incredible rim protection. With an injury-plagued Clippers team, Zubac has been their one constant this season, and deserves a ton of credit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI
AllClippers

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

When Kawhi Leonard joined the LA Clippers in 2019, he was leaving a Toronto Raptors team that had just won a championship. A Finals MVP leaving in free agency was unheard of, but Leonard wanted to return home to Southern California. While Raptors fans will always cherish that 2019 season, there will forever be an element of sadness about what could have been if Leonard re-signed.
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy