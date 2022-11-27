LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Local communities have a good number of holiday events scheduled for the days ahead. Here’s a look at what those communities have planned. From 7-8 p.m. Dec. 2, Lyndhurst will hold its Third Annual Candy Cane Lane in Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road. “We will have letters to Santa in the pavilion (where youngsters can write to Santa),” said Mayor Patrick Ward. “We’ll have Santa Claus in the gazebo, we will have hot chocolate and cookies off the community center patio. And we’re going to have wagon rides -- horse-drawn wagon rides around city hall.”

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO