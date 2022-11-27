ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Sun Messenger communities hold events to welcome the holiday season

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Local communities have a good number of holiday events scheduled for the days ahead. Here’s a look at what those communities have planned. From 7-8 p.m. Dec. 2, Lyndhurst will hold its Third Annual Candy Cane Lane in Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road. “We will have letters to Santa in the pavilion (where youngsters can write to Santa),” said Mayor Patrick Ward. “We’ll have Santa Claus in the gazebo, we will have hot chocolate and cookies off the community center patio. And we’re going to have wagon rides -- horse-drawn wagon rides around city hall.”
LYNDHURST, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
Lakewood High School artists displaying work at Otterbein University exhibit

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood High School seniors Bee Rohrs and Lila Wright were recently selected for display at Otterbein University’s fourth annual juried art exhibit. “It’s a mixed-medium exhibit that includes drawings, paintings, photography and three-dimensional pieces,” Lakewood High School Art Educator Dayna Hansen said. “So it’s a wide range of media but they were hand-selected by a juror to be exhibited so that’s a great honor in itself.”
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland, OH
