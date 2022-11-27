Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
County Council awards Seven Hills $250,000 for its North Park pavilion project
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- County Council recently awarded Seven Hills $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a new all-seasons pavilion scheduled to open next summer at North Park. “We applied for $250,000 -- the maximum allowed under the District 6 plan -- toward our all-season pavilion at...
Sun Messenger communities hold events to welcome the holiday season
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Local communities have a good number of holiday events scheduled for the days ahead. Here’s a look at what those communities have planned. From 7-8 p.m. Dec. 2, Lyndhurst will hold its Third Annual Candy Cane Lane in Lyndhurst Park, behind city hall, 5301 Mayfield Road. “We will have letters to Santa in the pavilion (where youngsters can write to Santa),” said Mayor Patrick Ward. “We’ll have Santa Claus in the gazebo, we will have hot chocolate and cookies off the community center patio. And we’re going to have wagon rides -- horse-drawn wagon rides around city hall.”
Magic of Lights 2022 goes prehistoric while maintaining traditional holiday feel
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- If you’ve ever wondered what a skyborne Santa would look like with a team of pterodactyls -- rather than Rudolph and his pals -- pulling the sleigh, you’re in luck. Magic of Lights 2022 features “Prehistoric Christmas,” as well as various other new displays...
Shaker council introduces proposal for six infill homes on Sudbury in South Moreland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council introduced legislation Monday (Nov. 28) to turn six vacant lots on Sudbury Road over to a local home builder to construct single-family, owner-occupied infill housing. The proposal comes from Ishmael Martin and YRM Corp., who would buy the lots from the city for $1...
North Olmsted plans former school demolitions, new stormwater management facilities
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After purchasing the former Spruce Elementary School earlier this year, North Olmsted recently received a grant of $892,000 toward its demolition. The funds were tied to County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton said...
Lakewood eyeing Lake Avenue property purchase for sewer system modernization
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With an eye on stormwater solutions regarding sewer overflows, Lakewood is negotiating with a Lake Avenue homeowner about the purchase of a $1.2 million home located on a 1.64-acre lot. “The city has been made aware of an opportunity to submit an offer to purchase the 12984...
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights get holiday happy (photos)
BROOK PARK – Merrymakers had plenty of ways to enjoy the wonderful weather and channel their inner elves by attending tree lighting festivals in Brook Park and Middleburg Heights on Friday (Nov. 25). In Brook Park, a nighttime parade and fireworks illuminated the faces of hundreds of people who...
Will sale of Nela Park affect its 2022 holiday light show?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Generations of Northeast Ohioans have made the dramatic holiday light display at Nela Park in East Cleveland part of their December ritual. The well-loved, 98-year tradition will continue this year and beyond. Nela Park, a collection of office buildings in East Cleveland, was, at one time,...
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
Cleveland.com
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic about the construction timeline.
WLWT 5
This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's the work of the Osterland family and is the...
Akron Snow Angels extends mission season to meet demand for winter clothing, essentials
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Snow Angels, an all-volunteer nonprofit that offers winter clothing, shoes, toiletries and food to people experiencing or facing homelessness, has added mission trips this year to help meet demand. “We used to start our missions in November, but this year started in October because...
Avon Lake High School Drama Club invites you to ‘The Little Town of Christmas’
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake High School Drama Club will present “The Little Town of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 1-3) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4) at the Dr. Daniel B. Ross Performing Arts Center at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Fairview Park awarded federal grants for new radios and ambulance power lifts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Antiquated radio equipment dating back roughly a decade and a half was the reason why fire departments in Fairview Park, Rocky River and Bay Village joined together seeking federal grants. That perseverance recently paid off with the departments collectively awarded a $551,784 Assistance To Firefighters Grant...
Medieval-Style Home Built In 1935 in Ohio Now Selling for $950k
Surrounded by woods, a house in Ohio has just hit the market for $950,000. The home, located in Brecksville at 11324 Fitzwater Road, was built in 1935 and to this day includes a lot of the original features. Inside, you'll find:. 5 Bedrooms. 7 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors. A pub/billiards room.
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
Lakewood High School artists displaying work at Otterbein University exhibit
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood High School seniors Bee Rohrs and Lila Wright were recently selected for display at Otterbein University’s fourth annual juried art exhibit. “It’s a mixed-medium exhibit that includes drawings, paintings, photography and three-dimensional pieces,” Lakewood High School Art Educator Dayna Hansen said. “So it’s a wide range of media but they were hand-selected by a juror to be exhibited so that’s a great honor in itself.”
Fairview Park using new emulsion treatment for recently repaved Eaton Road
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Similar to how newly paved concrete needs to be sealed after curing, Fairview Park added a new emulsion treatment to a recently repaved portion of Eaton Road. “It’s a newer technology that some of the other communities -- such as Westlake and Rocky River -- in...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0