Injury Update: Paul George OUT Minimum Two More Games

Still dealing with a hamstring injury, LA Clippers star Paul George will not travel on the team's upcoming two-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. George has missed the last four games with this hamstring injury, and will miss a total of at least six, as he will not be traveling on this two-game road trip.

The injury is not expected to sideline George for an extended period of time, but six games is of course much longer than everyone hoped. This comes at a time when Kawhi Leonard is also out with an ankle sprain, but his status is currently TBD for this upcoming trip. The team has not announced whether or not Leonard will be traveling.

The Clippers have understandably struggled in the absence of their two stars, but the team has the pieces to compete while they work their way back. Both Leonard and George have been reportedly progressing well, according to head coach Ty Lue, but both players will need some more time before returning to game action. For George, that will be a minimum of two more games. When the team returns home to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, another update on George will likely become available.

The Clippers played well against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and will look to build upon some of that momentum when they enter these next two games without Paul George.