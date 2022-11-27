Chubb’s TD in OT gives Browns 23-17 win over Bucs
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.
Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns sent Brissett off with a win.
Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston.
The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation.
Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT.
Browns: Watson plays his first game in 700 days against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.
