DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase area-wide ahead of our next frontal system. This uptick in moisture will also allow for the development of a few showers during the PM hours. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s, a little above average for late November in our area.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO