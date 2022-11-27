Read full article on original website
How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
Shop without the kids, Dothan host kids day-camp
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Do you need time to shop before the holidays? Or do you just simply need time for yourself?. Dothan Leisure Services is hosting a one-day event/camp called the Holiday Drop & Shop. The one-day camp will be on Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Westgate Park.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
UPDATE: Power restored to Dothan elementary school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As of 8:50 this morning, power has been restored to Morris Slingluff Elementary according to a DCS official. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Morris Slingluff Elementary School is without power due to a car accident near the school that damaged a utility pole. The city...
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 29, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase area-wide ahead of our next frontal system. This uptick in moisture will also allow for the development of a few showers during the PM hours. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s, a little above average for late November in our area.
Alabama juvenile crime laws inconsistent
Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet. Beacon of Hope...
Salvation Army is making it easier than ever to give
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Salvation Army, known for its bells and red kettles outside of storefronts, is making it easier for people to give with their online donation campaigns. Along with being able to give virtually on their website, The Salvation Army has added smart chips and QR codes...
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
Visitor spending hits $14 million for 2022 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Since January, the city of Dothan and Houston County have housed 61 sporting tournaments so far this year. From those tournaments, Visit Dothan is reporting that visitors have spent nearly $14 million in the Circle City. Visitor spending has gone up nearly $10 million since...
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is postponing their annual Christmas parade to ensure a smooth and safe event. Due to inclement weather threats on Tuesday, November 29, the Enterprise “Sweet” Christmas Parade will be moving to Thursday, December 1. The parade is set to begin...
Lightning strike causes house fire in Dothan, DFD
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries...
Better Business Bureau warns people about possible Giving Tuesday scams
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With Cyber Monday coming close, it opens the door for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started 11 years ago and in 2021 nationally raised $2.7 billion. The Better Business Bureau says that even Giving Tuesday can create chances of being scammed. They recommend looking at how...
Search for Alabama woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
Ozark City delaying school due to weather
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)– Ozark City Schools have been delayed for one hour today due to the severe weather moving through the area. Most Wiregrass counties are under severe tornado and thunderstorm watches. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Coffee and Houston County Schools earn 87 on state report card
Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for them to push for donations, but they don’t want people to forget that they need year round support. NBHS sees success with new choral and fine arts program. Updated: 13 hours ago. New Brockton High School is celebrating the success of their...
