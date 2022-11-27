ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP

Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

