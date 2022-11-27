After a wild season filled with close games, the Big 12 Championship Game is set: TCU (12-0) against Kansas State (9-3). Neither school's players are used to this scene: TCU last reached the Big 12 title game in 2017, the first year of the game's return after a hiatus, while Kansas State's last championship game appearance came in 2003.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO