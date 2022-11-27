Read full article on original website
Big 12 football power rankings: TCU faces Kansas State aiming to clinch College Football Playoff spot
After a wild season filled with close games, the Big 12 Championship Game is set: TCU (12-0) against Kansas State (9-3). Neither school's players are used to this scene: TCU last reached the Big 12 title game in 2017, the first year of the game's return after a hiatus, while Kansas State's last championship game appearance came in 2003.
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State gets 78-53 win against Prairie View A&M
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball secured its third straight victory with a 78-53 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. ** Oklahoma State wins the tip **. Prairie View A&M 8,...
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
