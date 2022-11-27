ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence leads thrilling comeback win

 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an incredible comeback Sunday, driving down the field in the final two minutes to score a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion that gave the team a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

While a run at the playoffs is still a long shot, the Jaguars’ season is still alive after the victory.

More importantly, the future with 23-year-old quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the way for the franchise looks incredibly bright. The first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was about as fantastic as the team could’ve possibly hoped for Sunday as he racked up over 300 passing yards and led the team on a game-winning touchdown drive late.

Here’s how the Jaguars’ massive Week 12 home victory went down:

Jaguars MVP of the game: QB Trevor Lawrence

Wide receiver Zay Jones had a 100-yard day and running back JaMycal Hasty was impressive in relief of the injured Travis Etienne Jr., but it was the Trevor Lawrence show on Sunday.

Lawrence finished with 321 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, finishing the day with the most clutch drive of his young career. Rejoice Jaguars fans, you have a quarterback.

Ravens MVP of the game: QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson wasn’t the model of efficiency as a passer with only 16 completions on 32 attempts, but the Ravens quarterback made up for that by leading the team in rushing with 89 yards on the ground.

It helped too that in crunch time, Jackson found DeSean Jackson on a 62-yard pass play that set up the team for a go-ahead touchdown pass from Jackson to former Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver.

Jaguars play of the game: Trevor Lawrence’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr.

With the team’s back against the wall, Lawrence turned a third-and-22 situation into a first down with back-to-back completions, led the Jaguars into Ravens territory, connected with Zay Jones for 29 yards, and then found Marvin Jones for a touchdown on a fantastic throw down the right sideline.

A two-point conversion from Lawrence to Zay Jones was the cherry on top that put the Jaguars on top with 14 seconds remaining.

It was over when Justin Tucker’s 67-yard field goal try to win came up just short.

Stat that says it all: Trevor Lawrence was 7-for-8 for 70 yards on his last eight throws.

The Jaguars’ second-year quarterback has been on the wrong side of a lot of close finishes this season, but Lawrence didn’t look like a player who shies away from big moments on Sunday. He was as clutch as they come as he led the Jaguars to a win in Week 12.

Up next: The 4-7 Jaguars will travel to face the 4-7 Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 13. A three-game win streak for the Lions was snapped on Thanksgiving when they lost against the Buffalo Bills, 28-25.

Related
