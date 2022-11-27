ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
On3.com

SEC announces Players of the Week for Week 13 games

Rivalry Week featured no shortage of incredible football across the Southeastern Conference, and on Monday, the league rewarded another round of excellent performers with Player of the Week honors from last weekend’s action. The league was certainly fairly liberal in handing out awards this time around, as nine players...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams

Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy