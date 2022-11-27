Read full article on original website
Related
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
SEC announces Players of the Week for Week 13 games
Rivalry Week featured no shortage of incredible football across the Southeastern Conference, and on Monday, the league rewarded another round of excellent performers with Player of the Week honors from last weekend’s action. The league was certainly fairly liberal in handing out awards this time around, as nine players...
Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU
The Bulldogs will face off against LSU on Saturday for a shot at winning their first SEC Championship since 2017.
Who is LSU's Biggest Threat against Georgia?
As Georgia and LSU prepare for their battle in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. We take a look at an LSU player that could cause major issues for Georgia.
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
NFL Draft Profile: Malik Johnson, Cornerback, Central State Marauders
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central State CB Malik Johnson
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in opening line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, is set to return to Atlanta, where the season began, for the 2022 SEC Championship against No. 11 LSU. Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
247Sports
Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams
Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
How this trip to the SEC championship game to face LSU is different for No. 1 Georgia
The storylines surrounding Georgia’s trips to the SEC championship game under Kirby Smart are usually thick with intrigue and major implications for the College Football Playoff. This time, probably not so much. No. 1 Georgia is widely considered a playoff team win or lose in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title...
Comments / 0