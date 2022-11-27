Doug Pederson says Jaguars players convinced him to go for 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars rolled the dice in a major way Sunday when they decided to go for the win rather than kick an extra point in the final seconds of a Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The all-or-nothing decision worked out for the Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence connected with Zay Jones to give the team a 28-27 lead with 14 seconds left.

After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he doesn’t deserve the credit for the gutsy call.

“We’ve gotta think players not plays, and trust our guys,” Pederson told reporters in his postgame press conference. “Our guys believe. Once we scored that touchdown in the end, they wanted to go for two. It wasn’t my decision, the players were like ‘Let’s go.’ I’ve got a lot of faith and trust in them.”

Lawrence deferred most of the credit for the call to Pederson, though.

“Just really trusting me and Zay to go make a play, I love that from our coach,” Lawrence told CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis on the field after the game. “We have a chance — we could just kick the PAT and tie it up and go to overtime — but he’s like ‘No, we’re gonna win it now.'”

Pederson clarified that he was ready to go for two and was glad that the players were on the same page.

“I had my mind made up I wanted to go for two,” Pederson said. “But during that drive, even after the score, the offensive guys were like, ‘Coach, let’s just finish this thing right here.’ So I had my mind made up, but obviously, when the players have that much confidence in themselves and in us to go for it like that, you got to believe them, and you’ve got to trust them”

The Jaguars have converted three of their five two-point conversion attempts this season.