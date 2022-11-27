ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
johnstonsunrise.net

The Bird Man who never got caged

On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
johnstonsunrise.net

Holiday flare promised at Johnston PTSO’s Holly Fair

It’s important, interesting and impressive. It supports the students and faculty at Johnston High School. It’s called the Holly Fair and the Dec. 3 event is one of two major fundraising activities of the Johnston Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) (the other is the February Calendar Raffle). Proceeds...
ABC6.com

One Pawtucket man’s holiday wish

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 95-year-old Pawtucket man has one wish this holiday season. George Dowling has been asking for Christmas cards from the public since his wife died. Charlene Fletcher, George’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home. He received 14...
newportthisweek.com

Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1

Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
WPRI

Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022

Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Panda

Meet your new best friend, Panda– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Panda is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed (Medium). Panda is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 69 pounds. Here’s what else Potter...
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners

Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
