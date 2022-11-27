Read full article on original website
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Working on kids’ TV show keeps PC grad young at heart
Kristen DiQuollo is the supervising producer of the PBS Kids show "Donkey Hodie."
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
johnstonsunrise.net
The Bird Man who never got caged
On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
johnstonsunrise.net
Holiday flare promised at Johnston PTSO’s Holly Fair
It’s important, interesting and impressive. It supports the students and faculty at Johnston High School. It’s called the Holly Fair and the Dec. 3 event is one of two major fundraising activities of the Johnston Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) (the other is the February Calendar Raffle). Proceeds...
ABC6.com
One Pawtucket man’s holiday wish
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 95-year-old Pawtucket man has one wish this holiday season. George Dowling has been asking for Christmas cards from the public since his wife died. Charlene Fletcher, George’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home. He received 14...
Surprising SouthCoast Town Named Among Best in U.S. at Christmastime
Love filling your holiday season with lights, activities, parades and tree lightings? There is plenty to do during the holiday all across the SouthCoast, but it seems a couple of local spots are doing things bigger and brighter than everyone else around. Turns out you don't have to travel too...
newportthisweek.com
Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1
Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: El Patron draws big crowds with low prices
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new place to eat in North Providence is already drawing big crowds with its low prices. NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye tries El Patron Grill and Cantina on Smith Street.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Panda
Meet your new best friend, Panda– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Panda is a 2-year-old male Mixed Breed (Medium). Panda is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 69 pounds. Here’s what else Potter...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
Mayor: Cranston not the place for proposed ‘pallet housing’
Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins continues to push back against a proposal that would create a village of so-called "pallet housing" in Pastore Government Center.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man remembered as thoughtful, kind, one who always wished the best for others
“A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
