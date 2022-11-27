ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Travis Etienne Jr. says he'll be back from foot injury in Week 13

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. missed almost all of the team’s 28-27 thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a foot injury, but he isn’t concerned about his recovery.

“We’ll be straight by next weekend,” Etienne told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after the game Sunday.

Etienne, 23, has been a star for the Jaguars in his second NFL season, at one point stringing together five consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Against the Ravens, Etienne started the game with a three-yard run on the opening possession and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on the second possession.

After his second carry, Etienne was spotted heading to the locker room accompanied by Jaguars trainers. He was ruled questionable to return and was never officially ruled out by the team, but Etienne never returned and was replaced in the lineup by JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner.

Hasty finished the game with 28 rushing yards, 67 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown, while Conner got 11 yards on three carries.

The Jaguars are set to travel to play the Detroit Lions in Week 13 in a meeting of 4-7 teams. The Lions have one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL and are allowing 5.2 yards per carry this season.

