local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
fox29.com
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
WGAL
Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America
Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
local21news.com
Owner of pot bellied pig in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The owner of the pig in York County has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) are looking for the owner of a "pot-bellied" pig that was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Rd. in Windsor Township.
local21news.com
One Central PA family warns of online shopping scams this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you’re looking to gobble up some deals on Cyber Monday, make sure you’re thinking twice before crossing items off that holiday list. Many scam artists are scouring social media, taking advantage of customers purchasing items online. One local family shared their...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
WGAL
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Rising Sun to hold inaugural Holiday Tractor Parade
One Cecil County town will be using the holidays to showcase its agricultural heritage this year. The town of Rising Sun is launching its inaugural Holiday Tractor Parade
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
WGAL
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
abc27.com
New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Photo byValley Forge National Historic Park. Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker.
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
Man killed while walking along central Pa. highway
A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died after getting hit by a car along a Lancaster County highway, according to the coroner’s office. Gordon Kopf, of Leola, was hit on the 1400 block of the New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, the coroner’s office said.
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
local21news.com
Organizations team up to provide adaptive bikes to kids with disabilities
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A bit of early holiday joy on Tuesday for some Central PA kids. The Capital Area Intermediate Unit 15 and Variety Children's Charity teamed up to provide custom-made adaptive bikes to eight kids with physical disabilities. A special parade was held so the kids...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Emotions run high as friends, family say goodbye to Harrisburg teen: ‘justice shall prevail’
Dozens of people, many wearing blue, filled the intersection of 3rd and Kelker streets Monday evening to mourn 17-year-old Tay’Andre “Fatty” Warren. Warren was shot near the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was dead when officers arrived. The crowd Monday was full of...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
