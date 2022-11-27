ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
Owner of pot bellied pig in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The owner of the pig in York County has been found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) are looking for the owner of a "pot-bellied" pig that was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Rd. in Windsor Township.
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road

A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
