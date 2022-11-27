ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

crescentcitysports.com

Decision for Fritz to leave Tulane for Georgia Tech makes sense

You cannot blame Willie Fritz for choosing to depart for Georgia Tech, as reports Sunday have begun to indicate. The timing is right. Fritz is 62 years old, so if he is going to move, the veteran coach who has not yet had a Power 5 job needs to move very soon.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson gets sage advice from Charles Barkley after viral Thanksgiving moment

Charles Barkley doesn’t like the fact that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is afraid to talk about his favorite Thanksgiving dish, and he wants it to stop. Williamson went viral ahead of Thanksgiving after a reporter asked him for his favorite dish that he is looking forward to eat. The Pelicans forward refused to answer it, jokingly accusing the reporter of setting him up to be clowned online. Zion has been the butt of jokes for his weight and physique during the offseason while he was recovering from foot injury, a time which he admitted was hard for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Acadiana Table

Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans

With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
brweeklypress.com

SU Ag Center holds Medical Marijuana Educational Tour in New Orleans

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center and the Southern University Alumni Federation held a medical marijuana educational tour on November 25, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The tour's purpose was to educate the community on the medical marijuana program at the Southern University Ag...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRMG

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
workboat.com

Bollinger announces several personnel changes

Bollinger Shipyards LLC, Lockport, La., announced several personnel changes yesterday following the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) earlier this month. The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding (BMS) and Bollinger Mississippi Repair (BMR). Chris Remont has been named executive...
LOCKPORT, LA
WDSU

Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GATOR 99.5

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
