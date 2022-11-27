Charles Barkley doesn’t like the fact that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is afraid to talk about his favorite Thanksgiving dish, and he wants it to stop. Williamson went viral ahead of Thanksgiving after a reporter asked him for his favorite dish that he is looking forward to eat. The Pelicans forward refused to answer it, jokingly accusing the reporter of setting him up to be clowned online. Zion has been the butt of jokes for his weight and physique during the offseason while he was recovering from foot injury, a time which he admitted was hard for him.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO