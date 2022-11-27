Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
wtvy.com
Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
WKRG News 5
Search for Alabama woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 east, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass schools put on lockdown following false rumors of an active shooter
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus was called in to Enterprise Police. EPD found those threats to be false; all schools are safe and at this time are no longer on lockdown. According to...
wdhn.com
Better Business Bureau warns people about possible Giving Tuesday scams
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With Cyber Monday coming close, it opens the door for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started 11 years ago and in 2021 nationally raised $2.7 billion. The Better Business Bureau says that even Giving Tuesday can create chances of being scammed. They recommend looking at how...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
wdhn.com
Local school officials speak on active shooter hoax calls
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Many high schools across the state of Alabama received fake calls in regards to an active shooter on their campuses — two local school systems were on that list Tuesday. Shortly after 8 am, Enterprise Police Department got a call about an active shooter in...
Alabama: Argument over a beer leads to alleged stabbing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Martin Pop Chub is accused of stabbing a man in Samson Saturday night and police say the argument started over a beer. “Asked for a beer and they were saying, ‘What are you doing coming over here getting a free beer?’ to that degree and the argument ensued,” Samson Police Chief […]
wtvy.com
Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
wdhn.com
Need remains for more Houston Co. employees in jail and with road and bridge department
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County continues to see a need for employees in the jail and in the road and bridge department. Both are not seeing enough qualified applicants who could work in the jail or operate the necessary equipment. The jail is looking for correctional officers...
wtvy.com
Alabama juvenile crime laws inconsistent
Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet. Beacon of Hope...
wdhn.com
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
CBS 42
Community activists hear from classmates of 14-year-old murder suspect in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Community activists are hearing from the younger generation about what they can do to put an end to gun violence. This comes one week after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two young women. 14-year-old Vincent Oliver Jr. Is accused of killing Jasmine Bean and Ja’Lexius wells at a get-together […]
wdhn.com
Lightning strike causes house fire in Dothan, DFD
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries...
wdhn.com
Visitor spending hits $14 million for 2022 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Since January, the city of Dothan and Houston County have housed 61 sporting tournaments so far this year. From those tournaments, Visit Dothan is reporting that visitors have spent nearly $14 million in the Circle City. Visitor spending has gone up nearly $10 million since...
