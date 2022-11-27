ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
wtvy.com

Alabama school systems, including Wiregrass, facing hoax shooting calls

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School systems across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass, were subject to hoax active shooter calls on Tuesday that resulted in multiple lockdowns issued. Among the Wiregrass school systems that received the reported hoax calls included Enterprise City Schools, Opp City Schools, and...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Search for Alabama woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
wdhn.com

Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 east, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass schools put on lockdown following false rumors of an active shooter

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise City Schools were placed on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus was called in to Enterprise Police. EPD found those threats to be false; all schools are safe and at this time are no longer on lockdown. According to...
wdhn.com

Better Business Bureau warns people about possible Giving Tuesday scams

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With Cyber Monday coming close, it opens the door for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started 11 years ago and in 2021 nationally raised $2.7 billion. The Better Business Bureau says that even Giving Tuesday can create chances of being scammed. They recommend looking at how...
wdhn.com

Local school officials speak on active shooter hoax calls

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Many high schools across the state of Alabama received fake calls in regards to an active shooter on their campuses — two local school systems were on that list Tuesday. Shortly after 8 am, Enterprise Police Department got a call about an active shooter in...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Argument over a beer leads to alleged stabbing

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Martin Pop Chub is accused of stabbing a man in Samson Saturday night and police say the argument started over a beer. “Asked for a beer and they were saying, ‘What are you doing coming over here getting a free beer?’ to that degree and the argument ensued,” Samson Police Chief […]
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Locations for Miracle on Foster 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
wtvy.com

Alabama juvenile crime laws inconsistent

Tomorrow's showers prompted the City of Enterprise to postpone its Christmas parade. It was originally scheduled for tomorrow ... But now it will be held on Thursday, December 1st. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on north main street at the southeast cardiology and grocery outlet. Beacon of Hope...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Major power outages in north Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
ENTERPRISE, AL
955wtvy.com

Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan

The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Lightning strike causes house fire in Dothan, DFD

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in Dothan’s garden district. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Visitor spending hits $14 million for 2022 in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Since January, the city of Dothan and Houston County have housed 61 sporting tournaments so far this year. From those tournaments, Visit Dothan is reporting that visitors have spent nearly $14 million in the Circle City. Visitor spending has gone up nearly $10 million since...

