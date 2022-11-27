Read full article on original website
Mizzou quarterback entering the transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former four-star prospect, Mizzou quarterback Tyler Macon, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. The East St. Louis native will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Macon spent two seasons with the Tigers, starting in just one game in 2021. Throughout the 2022 season, the quarterback played in a very limited capacity, including spending a few weeks on MU's scout team.
Mizzou DL officially announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
A Missouri defensive lineman is officially leaving in the offseason. Travion Ford announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of Missouri’s season. The announcement comes after Ford didn’t play at all in his second season with the Tigers. His freshman year,...
Mizzou DB announces plans to enter transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers
Missouri defensive back DJ Jackson announced Monday night on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal after just 2 seasons in Columbia. Jackson thanked his coaches, professors, advisors and teammates for the relationships he built with them during his time at Mizzou. According to his tweet, Jackson will have...
Missouri faces first road test against Wichita State
After playing seven games in front of home crowds at Mizzou Arena, Missouri travels across the state line to Kansas to take on Wichita State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+. After Missouri’s 105-69 win over Houston Christian...
Missouri sees key offensive playmaker intending to enter transfer portal, per report
Missouri’s offense is set to lose a key playmaker with the news that WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported. Lovett was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC this season, and in fact he led the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards, and that yardage total was third in the SEC behind only Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and South Carolina WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.
Former Cougars basketball coach selected to AMC Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia College men's basketball coach and director of athletics Bob Burchard has been selected to the American Midwest Conference Hall of Fame for 2023, the conference announced Tuesday. Burchard was head coach of the men's team from 1988 to 2019. He also served as athletic director from...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
Tracking a rainy Sunday and a brief warmup
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain chances starting to increase, and temperatures dropping back down into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Morning showers likely with clouds sticking around. Showers exit mid-day, but with the clouds, temperatures won't change much. Rainfall amounts look to be a little under an inch maximum for the Columbia area.
Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler
COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
Groundbreaking ceremony on new livestock handling facility
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning. The project is a partnership between the “University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources” and “MU Extension.”. Its addition to the nearly 900-acre “Southwest Research, Extension, and Education Center” will also...
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Mid – Mo State Representative Walsh will join Right To Life
Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh will have plenty to do after she leaves the Missouri House at the end of this month …. Walsh will be working in an educational capacity with the anti – abortion group. Lawmakers are banned from lobbying the Capitol for two years after they leave office. Walsh dropped out of the race to replace Vicky Hartzler in Congress.
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
