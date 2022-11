OSU won the Bedlam Blood Battle against OU again this year with 551 donors, compared to OU’s 548. The three-donor lead won it for the Cowboys, and it means that OSU will have the pleasure of hosting the blood bedlam trophy at the next home football game. For the week before Thanksgiving break, the Oklahoma Blood Institute held donation spots at both the Student Union and the Kerr-Drummond mezzanine.

