Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Rescues underway after water main break floods Massachusetts neighborhood

LOWELL, Mass. — A water main break in Lowell is flooding the downtown area of the Massachusetts city, forcing rescue crews to help some people out of their homes. WMUR's sister-station WCVB captured video of people being rescued from a Race Street home by a crew on an inflatable boat Monday evening.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston

Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River

The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Q97.9

Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

City pumps brakes on parking garage renovation, explores alternative options

LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is keeping its options open for the future of the downtown parking garage. Councilors came to a consensus in favor of collecting expressions of interest from private parties about what to do with the second two floors of the building owned by the city at Monday's council meeting.
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston

BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street

(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Arson causing death of Manchester man in 1998 remains unsolved

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wednesday marks 24 years since a Manchester man was killed in a fire that police said was intentionally set. Officers were called to a building at 220 Pine St. on Nov. 20, 1998. When they arrived, the second and third story porches were engulfed in flames.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Two Found Dead in New London, New Hampshire

Two people were found dead in New London, New Hampshire Tuesday and an investigation is underway. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office described the deaths as "untimely" and said only that the victims are adults. The investigation is ongoing and there is no known risk to the public. Autopsies will...
NEW LONDON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Body of Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned Found in Salisbury

The body of a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south has been found along the Merrimack River in Salisbury, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday. State police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard all joined in a search in the area of the Whittier Bridge...
SALISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH

