Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pulisic goal enough for USA win over Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage
DOHA, Qatar (WCMH) — A 38th minute goal by Christian Pulisic was enough for the United States men’s soccer team to beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout round. The victory for the Americans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha clinched a second-place finish in Group B, setting up a Round […]
Look: 2 Fans Going Viral At U.S. World Cup Game Today
On Tuesday afternoon, the United States took the field for a battle agains Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's win or go home time for the United States, which drew with both Wales and England earlier in group stage. The United States must defeat Iran if it wants to move on to the Round of 16.
Brazil vs. Switzerland score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro volley secures round of 16 berth for Selecao
It was hard work for Brazil once more but they got the job done. A thumping late volley from Casemiro was enough to secure a berth in the round of 16 for Brazil, who labored to a 1-0 win over Switzerland to make it two wins from two at the World Cup. After the thrills and spills of the days earlier games this was a rather more underwhelming contest with the Swiss more than prepared to sit deep and challenge a Neymar-less opponent to break them down.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
World Cup live scores, updates: Portugal top Uruguay, Brazil beat outlast Switzerland, Ghana wins, more
Day 9 is in the books, here's all the scores and updates from the day. Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over as the tournament's second round of matches have wrapped up as Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in the final game of the day with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals to put his team through to knockout stages with a match to spare.
Here's how the United States can qualify for next round of the World Cup
The United States men's national team has secured a spot in the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday morning in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup. England's final match against Wales also was played...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the...
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which is being held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings
Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Qatar Confirmed As Worst Performing Host Nation In FIFA World Cup History
Qatar's maiden World Cup campaign ended with the 2022 hosts setting an unwanted record on Tuesday.
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group H which includes Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.
'It gives us a breather but it's not the ultimate goal' - Tamim on Bangladesh's World Cup qualification
Coach Russell Domingo says the team is targeting a place in the semi-finals in India next year
