Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case
BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
Doctor talks about night in ER after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Natalie Ayres was working the overnight shift at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. It was a skeleton crew -- she and a physician assistant were the only providers working in the emergency department around midnight. She remembers the halls were very...
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Englewood police that ended in his brother's death appeared in Arapahoe County court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Phillip Blankenship faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of two Englewood police officers. He arrived to court Thursday...
Woman sues hospital, 4 security guards for 2021 prone death of her husband
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — The widow of a man who was forced face down to the ground in the lobby of a Pueblo hospital filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the healthcare system and the security guards who interacted with him before his death. Attorneys for Dedra Jones, the widow...
Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
Police update number of victims injured at Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19. Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed...
Club Q shooting suspect's mother accused of disorderly conduct
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mother of the person accused of killing five people and injuring several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Nov. 19 is facing charges for her alleged conduct hours after the shooting, court documents show. Laura Voepel, 45, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Arapahoe County school therapy dog doing double duty
DENVER — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Gray and his canine partner, Rex, are a man and a dog on a mission. Actually, two missions. Gray is a school resource officer who rotates between eight different schools. Rex, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever, is a therapy dog trained to provide comfort and support. On Thursday, he was doing just that at Newton Middle School in Littleton.
NORAD Santa Tracker website goes live for the season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As NORAD counts down to Santa's big night, its Tracking Santa website is live for the season for the enjoyment of the young and the young at heart. The North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs, has tracked Santa as he traverses the globe since 1955. The countdown website that goes live on Dec. 1 each year gives visitors a peek at the North Pole with games, music, books, and videos for the enjoyment of children from ages 2 to 92 (and beyond).
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo — A suspect has been arrested after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Castle Rock early Tuesday morning, the Castle Rock Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment...
Evangelical group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs spurs response from queer affirming clergy at Club Q memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The memorial outside Club Q now has a team of people watching over it every day. People there say it’s needed after a well-known evangelical ministry group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs deployed to Colorado Springs following the shooting last week. In response, a group of...
Gov. Polis calls for expansion of red flag law after Club Q shooting
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday called for the expansion of the “red flag” law in Colorado that gives loved ones and law enforcement the ability to take guns away from people who appear to be dangerous. A roommate, relative or law enforcement officer can ask...
Deer buck crashes through window, gets stuck in basement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs resident got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a mule deer buck crashed through their window and got trapped in the basement. Colorado wildlife officials blame the rut – or mating season – for the buck's misadventure. Bucks sharpen their antlers on trees, chase does and spar with other bucks, which might have been what this buck had been up to.
Roosevelt wins 3A football championship for first state title in program history
PUEBLO, Colo. — Simply perfect. The Roosevelt football team capped off its undefeated season (14-0 overall) with its first state title in program history, defeating Lutheran 34-24 in the Class 3A state championship game at CSU-Pueblo. The Roughriders finished strong, outscoring the Lions 13-0 in the final quarter to...
