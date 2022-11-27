ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2d ago

one time I picked up a bed frame from a yard sale and took it home not noing there were bed bugs we started getting bit at night didn't know what it was the most horrifying thing we tried every to get rid of them we spent so much money on stuff that didn't work so finally we got baking soda and tree tea oil threw it everywhere under the bed under couches under mattress everywhere we threw the mattress out we finally got rid of them.i learned never buy furniture from yard sales or thrift store

Jane Mccaslin
2d ago

they get into the wood and metal frames..any furniture..you have to get rid of everything if you have them bad. my son is maintenance in Apts and he has seen horror infestation even though they do routine spray..they also travel from one place to another

Shelyn J
20h ago

I used a professional BB exterminator for my income property. He fumigated both dwellings for only $750. I was perturbed cause a tenant brought a used mattress from a yard sale, I told them you never buy "street mattresses"... there's a reason why they don't want them! 😄

