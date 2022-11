NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WKRC/WCBS/CNN Newsource) - Two young children were fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Saturday, and their mother is in custody. Police say they first responded to her apartment around 7:20 p.m., found her acting "erratically," and placed her under arrest. Sources say she was trying to set several items on fire.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO