Sarasota, FL

snntv.com

Swearing-In Ceremony for 3 Sarasota Police Officers

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - On the afternoon of Tuesday November 29th, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche held a swearing-in ceremony for three new Police Officers. The ceremony was held at Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota. The following Officers join the Sarasota Police Department as...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Thousands attended the Venice Holiday Parade

VENICE (WSNN) - Thousands of people came out to watch the Venice Holiday Parade, filling up Venice stores, restaurants, and streets with holiday cheer. Spectators lined the parade route early, in order to secure a good spot to view the parade. “I think there is a lot of people from...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Superintendent negotiating resignation

The Sarasota county school board has begun negotiations with superintendent Brennan Asplen to resign his position, according to the herald tribune. The negotiations are taking place as Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at five. Where the board could vote to fire him. Negotiations between...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser returns

MANATEE (WSNN) - If you're looking to buy a real Christmas Tree this year, one Suncoast organization has you covered. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County has officially kicked off its 68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser. People from near and far have made this a family holiday...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Ukrainian dance show Kolo premiering next month

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Kolo is a new dance inspired by Ukrainian culture. The show features ball room dancing, visual arts and original music. Kolo is premiering Dec. 26th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The shows producers Liliia and Iaroslav have been traveling to Sarasota each month for two years. Their goal is to entertain audience members.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Schools superintendent agrees to separation

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 28, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen III is resigned to the fact that he will be asked to leave his position. Asplen faces a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night at 5:00pm to discuss firing him, but the chief of schools said in a statement he has agreed to a separation from the school district.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Combatting the stigma of HIV through education and prevention

SARASOTA - Since the first diagnosis in 1981, nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS Worldwide. Human immunodeficiency virus, also known as HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. HIV can be transmitted sexually, through blood transfusions, breastmilk or through perinatal transmission. “The topic of...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Motorcyclist killed in Bradenton crash

BRADENTON (WSNN) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton, Saturday. The Bradenton Police department reports it happened Saturday morning at 9:30 on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West. BPD says a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Manatee Ave. W., approaching the 4700 block when it collided with another vehicle.
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Charlotte accident

In Charlotte County, a fiery crash on I-75 creates a traffic nightmare during the holiday weekend. It happened Friday night on the northbound lanes of I-75 near the kings highway exit. Florida highway patrol says a Chevy pickup truck and Dodge pickup truck with a utility trailer were traveling in...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in motorcycle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A pedestrian is dead after getting struck by a motorcycle in Charlotte County last night. Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened on Tamiami Trail or U.S. 41 around 6:40 pm. The motorcyclist was driving south on US.41, approaching Harbor Boulevard when the Pedestrian, a 73-year-old woman...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Venice, Buchholz to clash in FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinal

VENICE (SNN-TV) - After another standout performance on Friday against Riverview, the Venice Indians are once again state semifinal bound. The Indians ground game carried them to a 35-15, Class 4S-Region 4 title win over the Rams. Both RB Alvin Johnson III and QB Brooks Bentley poked holes in Riverview's run defense all night long. Johnson finished with 104 yards and 2 TD's on 13 carries, whereas Bentley accrued 35 yards on 6 carries, but score two pivotal TD's.
VENICE, FL

