ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Head of Business Operations

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Job Details

Could you use your business operations experience to support a phenomenal charity empowering women who sex work in Greater Manchester? This varied and unique role offers flexible, hybrid working and an excellent opportunity to develop skills and experience in a senior leadership position.

Salary: £37,942

12-month maternity contract

Hours: 35 full time, open to part-time and flexible requests

Location: Hybrid, minimum 1 day at Manchester base

Our client is a busy city-centre based charity working with women who sex work to help keep them safe and more empowered to make decisions about their lives.

We are looking for a talented individual to undertake the role of Head of Business Operations for a 12-month period. This is a varied role including leadership of a small fundraising team, finance responsibilities, oversight of HR, data and impact reporting.

We don't expect you to come with everything on this list. We think that's the most exciting part of the role; opportunity to develop new skills and experience in a small, agile charity making a huge impact on women's lives.

If you were already in this Head of Business Operations role, here are some of things you might have been involved with this week:

  • Working closely with the CEO and Board of Trustees to ensure sustainable and successful running of the charity
  • Supporting, developing and coaching a small fundraising team to reach their full potential
  • Producing Management Accounts, ensuring financial recording is accurate and regularly reviewed against budget
  • Overseeing delivery and adherence to HR and staff wellbeing policies
  • Working on impact monitoring and reporting for funders and supporters

To become the new Head of Business Operations, you'll need to be experienced or specialist in one of the following disciplines: business operations, fundraising, finance, monitoring and evaluation or HR.

You'll also have an understanding and willingness to proactively learn and develop skills in lesser known areas (with the support of a knowledgeable team).

You will need a working knowledge of charity operations and funding models.

The charity is a flexible, life and family-friendly employer with staff who care deeply about the work they do.

To apply for this exciting role, please send a copy of your CV or profile to Amelia Lee at Charity People.

Deadline: Only because this role has been previously advertised, we will be reviewing on a rolling basis so please do get in touch ASAP if interested.

If this will disadvantage you in any way, drop Amelia @ Charity People a message and we'll make sure you don't miss out.

For over thirty years, we've recruited extraordinarily talented people into rewarding and vital positions on behalf of some of the biggest and smallest non-profit organisations in the UK and internationally. We also work in partnership with organisations that support diversity in the workplace, recognising the need for continual diverse partnerships in our work. We're proud to be the chosen recruitment partner for many Charities, Universities, Membership bodies and Institutes.

Company

Charity People is one of the longest serving and most established recruitment businesses in the sector. Formed in 1990, and still owned and run by the same team of sector experts, we work with charities across the UK to find them amazing people with great skills and complementary values.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

China’s Covid crisis demands terrible choices. The world will suffer if this goes wrong

Protesters across China have made one thing very clear: after three years of harsh restrictions, many people are tired of their government’s pursuit of an increasingly ineffective zero-Covid strategy. China once celebrated its success in containing outbreaks and keeping its economy running, but it has been slow to adapt to a world of more infective variants and mass vaccination. As life begins to feel increasingly normal in Britain and elsewhere, 49 cities – representing a third of China’s population and two-fifths of its economic output – are in partial or total lockdown.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

Why is the Christian population of England and Wales declining?

England and Wales are now minority Christian countries for the first time since census data collection began, with less than half the population describing themselves as Christian, and a big increase in the proportion of people saying they have no religion. The changes are significant in a country with an...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy