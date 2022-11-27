Job Details

Could you use your business operations experience to support a phenomenal charity empowering women who sex work in Greater Manchester? This varied and unique role offers flexible, hybrid working and an excellent opportunity to develop skills and experience in a senior leadership position.

Salary: £37,942

12-month maternity contract

Hours: 35 full time, open to part-time and flexible requests

Location: Hybrid, minimum 1 day at Manchester base

Our client is a busy city-centre based charity working with women who sex work to help keep them safe and more empowered to make decisions about their lives.

We are looking for a talented individual to undertake the role of Head of Business Operations for a 12-month period. This is a varied role including leadership of a small fundraising team, finance responsibilities, oversight of HR, data and impact reporting.

We don't expect you to come with everything on this list. We think that's the most exciting part of the role; opportunity to develop new skills and experience in a small, agile charity making a huge impact on women's lives.

If you were already in this Head of Business Operations role, here are some of things you might have been involved with this week:

Working closely with the CEO and Board of Trustees to ensure sustainable and successful running of the charity

Supporting, developing and coaching a small fundraising team to reach their full potential

Producing Management Accounts, ensuring financial recording is accurate and regularly reviewed against budget

Overseeing delivery and adherence to HR and staff wellbeing policies

Working on impact monitoring and reporting for funders and supporters

To become the new Head of Business Operations, you'll need to be experienced or specialist in one of the following disciplines: business operations, fundraising, finance, monitoring and evaluation or HR.

You'll also have an understanding and willingness to proactively learn and develop skills in lesser known areas (with the support of a knowledgeable team).

You will need a working knowledge of charity operations and funding models.

The charity is a flexible, life and family-friendly employer with staff who care deeply about the work they do.

Deadline: Only because this role has been previously advertised, we will be reviewing on a rolling basis so please do get in touch ASAP if interested.

