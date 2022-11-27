ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Employee for City of Moorhead accused of embezzling public funds

(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead City officials are commenting after a city employee was accused of embezzling public funds. The employee involved in the alleged scheme is identified as Lindsey Sorenson. Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahl told WDAY News First city officials took "corrective action" once the issue was discovered, and said authorities were contacted.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman facing charges after assaulting an officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, and it’s not the first time. Authorities say they were called to the 3000 blk. of 33rd St. in Fargo Friday night around 10:30 p.m. They say a woman called to report a burglary when 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into her apartment and began damaging property.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three vehicles, including school bus, involved in crash in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools tells WDAY News First the school bus involved in the crash did not have students on board at the time. The bus had been used to drop students off at Fargo Davies High School prior to the crash. Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency is expected to announce details on the accident sometime Monday afternoon.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Investigation underway after pilot reports drone at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a drone at Hector International Airport Tuesday. Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the pilot made the report to the Federal Aviation Administration around 11 a.m. He says drones are a safety concern and are not allowed without pre-flight approval from the FAA.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Scott Payne named new Dilworth Fire Chief

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO) – The Dilworth City Council approved the hiring of Scott Payne as the city’s new fire chief as longtime fire chief Mark Empting steps down. Payne takes over the position on Thursday. Empting, who is Clay County Sheriff, was honored for his work as fire...
DILWORTH, MN
kfgo.com

Monday morning south Fargo crash sends two to hospital

FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 8:45 this morning on 25th St. S. at 36th Ave. in Fargo, in front of Hope Lutheran Church. State Patrol says a northbound Fargo Schools bus rear-ended a Jeep which had stopped to...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people have serious injuries and a bus driver is uninjured after a crash on 25th St. near 34th Ave. S. Monday morning. Officials say while investigating the crash, they learned a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
FARGO, ND
proclaimerscv.com

Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty

A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening. Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were two...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to ‘dangerous’ North Fargo house

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30th, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street North, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity and taxes that had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy