ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The 15-year run of the Medicine Man display, which showcased pieces of global health and medicine, will be removed from the Wellcome Collection at the University of London because of its racist, sexist and disabled themes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBWkS_0jPJrmwx00
The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and ableist themes. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

An explanation for the decision was posted in a thread on the museum and library's Twitter account. It described the intentions of founder Henry Wellcome, who began collecting items related to art, science and health in the 19th century that were later displayed by the museum.

"The result was a collection that told a global story of health and medicine in which disabled people, Black people, Indigenous peoples and people of colour were exoticised, marginalised and exploited - or even missed out altogether," the tweet said.

On Sunday, the Medicine Man exhibit was permanently closed.

Before deciding to remove the exhibit, the Wellcome Collection added texts, which it called interventions, to the displays to give them more context, but it found these were still inappropriate.

The statement posted on the Wellcome Collection's official website referred to the removal of the Medicine Man as a "significant turning point."

"Over the coming years, a major project will amplify the voices of those who have been previously erased or marginalised from museums, bringing their stories of health and humanity to the heart of our galleries," it said.

The museum's director Melanie Keen was appointed to the position in 2019. After taking on the role, she said the museum would be "courageous" as it decides what to do with some of the more controversial displays.

"It feels like an impossible place to be worrying about this material we hold without interrogating what it is, what narratives there are to be understood in a more profound way, and how the material came to be in our collection," she said, according to the Guardian .

A Medical Missionary Attending to a Sick African created in 1916 by Harold Copping was one particular piece Keen referenced specifically. The painting, as the title describes, depicts a racial stereotype and hierarchy in which an African needs the help of a white man to be saved. The painting has since been removed and placed in storage.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A London museum is returning its looted artefacts to Africa

London’s Horniman Museum is giving dozens of artefacts back to Nigeria. The Benin Bronzes is a collection of thousands of objects located in institutions and museums around the world, including a substantial number held in the UK in places like the British Museum and the Horniman. But they weren’t acquired legally, they were looted, taken by force by colonial forces in Africa and brought to Europe, and then spread around the world.
Jax Hudur

German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin

Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
Andrei Tapalaga

Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered

Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
LiveScience

What did King Tut look like?

Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
NBC News

11-year-old British boy beats Einstein and Hawking on Mensa IQ test

Eleven-year-old Yusuf Shah is being hailed as a genius after he made the highest possible score, 162, on a Mensa intelligence test. His performance beats those of physicists Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein, who were both estimated to have IQs around 160. Mensa, an international society open to high-IQ individuals,...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
485K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy