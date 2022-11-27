Read full article on original website
KCET
Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake
Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In California
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
californiaglobe.com
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Does California have active volcanoes? Here’s what to know in wake of Mauna Loa eruption
The recent volcanic eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano situated in Hawaii, has set off whispers of its potential affect on the West Coast’s volcano scene. Leave it to the volcanologiststo give the facts (and some relief): The threat doesn’t travel that far. California is...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Coast Guard Rescues Group of 18 People Who Spent 5 Days Stranded at Sea Off California Coast
On Wednesday afternoon (November 23), a California resident decided to take a break from the Thanksgiving festivities to spend a relaxing afternoon at sea. While cruising near the U.S.-Mexico border, however, a strange sight caught their eye. There was another boat nearby, its motor clearly turned off. As they looked closer, they realized that the people on board were in distress, the large group “actively trying” to flag them down.
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
activenorcal.com
Winter Storm Watch: Up to 7 Feet of Snow Forecast to Fall on NorCal Mountains
On November 1st, an early-season snowstorm blanketed the Northern California mountains with 4 feet of snow. Exactly a month later, another storm system is forecast to do the same thing, and it could even up the ante. The first storm entered NorCal on Thursday night and is expected to fall...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
