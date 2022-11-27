ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCET

Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake

Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Nov. 29

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
Outsider.com

Coast Guard Rescues Group of 18 People Who Spent 5 Days Stranded at Sea Off California Coast

On Wednesday afternoon (November 23), a California resident decided to take a break from the Thanksgiving festivities to spend a relaxing afternoon at sea. While cruising near the U.S.-Mexico border, however, a strange sight caught their eye. There was another boat nearby, its motor clearly turned off. As they looked closer, they realized that the people on board were in distress, the large group “actively trying” to flag them down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
activenorcal.com

Winter Storm Watch: Up to 7 Feet of Snow Forecast to Fall on NorCal Mountains

On November 1st, an early-season snowstorm blanketed the Northern California mountains with 4 feet of snow. Exactly a month later, another storm system is forecast to do the same thing, and it could even up the ante. The first storm entered NorCal on Thursday night and is expected to fall...

