College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly close to a hire

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO