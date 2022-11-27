ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly close to a hire

By Sam Cooper
Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision

Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy