College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly close to a hire

Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Bowl projections: Where Alabama football is expected to play after Iron Bowl win
Now, Alabama football gets to play the waiting game. A team that has been in the SEC Championship Game more often than it hasn't during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa has to watch this year. Georgia and LSU face each other Saturday after the Tigers won the SEC West a few weeks back.
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction
ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
Four Texas A&M players enter the transfer portal
Texas A&M finished out a disappointing 5-7 campaign with a win over No. 5 LSU on Saturday. While the Aggies ended 2022 on a bit of a high note, the transfer portal is already becoming a factor in College Station. Four Texas A&M players entered the transfer portal over the...
saturdaytradition.com
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara makes transfer portal decision
Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer. Cade McNamara enjoyed...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon
A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital. The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program. Football Scoop confirmed the news:. Jake Spavital will not return at...
Former LSU commit visits Ohio State and promptly decommits
This weekend wasn’t all a loss, many recruits don’t just pick a school due to what happens on the field during their visits and that looks to be the case with Indiana defensive end Joshua Mickens. The former LSU commit broke off his verbal pledge to the SEC school after making his official visit to Ohio State this past weekend.
Luke Fickell takes over at Wisconsin with no intention of wiping away Jim Leonhard's footprint
Jim Leonhard will likely lead Wisconsin's bowl preparations, but Luke Fickell says he wants to spend as much time around the team as possible.
