WMDT.com

DNREC teaming up with USMC for Toys for Tots

DELAWARE – The Delaware Natural Resources Police are once again teaming up with the United States Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Program to provide gifts and toys for children in local communities. Toys will be collected in Kent, Sussex, and New Castle Counties, and drop off locations can...
