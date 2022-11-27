Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
DNREC to host interest meeting for public input on proposed Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant project
LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Enviromental Control (DNREC) is still looking into the possibility of adding a 6,000 square foot restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds and now want the community’s input, as they’re hosting a public interest meeting. Currently, a contract between...
WMDT.com
DNREC teaming up with USMC for Toys for Tots
DELAWARE – The Delaware Natural Resources Police are once again teaming up with the United States Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Program to provide gifts and toys for children in local communities. Toys will be collected in Kent, Sussex, and New Castle Counties, and drop off locations can...
WMDT.com
Giving Tuesday campaign returns, provides support for local non-profits
DELMARVA – It’s giving Tuesday, which means that in a span of 24-hours the local ‘Shore Give More’ campaign will residents across Eastern Shore the chance to give back to organizations making an impact in the community in Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico counties. Community Foundation of the...
Comments / 0