Chicago, IL

lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Eddie Jackson Invited the Team Over to His House for Thanksgiving

Eddie Jackson invited team over for Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson is a proven, respected leader in the Bears' locker room. He added to his leadership résumé last week, inviting the team over to his house for Thanksgiving dinner, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The dinner was special for teammates who didn't have family to celebrate near the area.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness

A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

2 Bears Starters Are Likely Out For The Season

Two starters on the Chicago Bears are likely going to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday and with where the Bears are record-wise (3-9), it would make little sense for them to return.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints lose to 49ers

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts

You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Examining Falcons QB Marcus Mariota's Week 12 passing chart

The Atlanta Falcons fought hard during Sunday’s back-and-forth matchup against the Washington Commanders, but the team came up small in the biggest moments. Trailing 19-13, the Falcons drove into scoring position when quarterback Marcus Mariota had his red-zone pass attempt tipped up into the air and intercepted. The Commanders sent Atlanta home with a 5-7 record after yet another missed opportunity.
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
