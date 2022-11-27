Read full article on original website
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Police bust cocaine 'super-cartel' in Europe and Dubai
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized 30 tonnes of the drug and led to arrests in Belgium,...
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show
French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran
A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Watch: Riot police deployed in Brussels after Belgium fans destroy city following World Cup defeat
Riot police have been deployed in the city of Brussels as rampaging fans set fire to cars and electric scooters following Belgium’s World Cup defeat at the hands of Morocco. Roberto Martinez’s side lost 2-0 to the African side on Sunday and that followed a poor display in the Red Devils’ opening game against Canada, which could now result in the country getting eliminated during the group stages.
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Police came in to seal off parts of central Brussels and deployed tear gas and water cannons to...
Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan
An Iranian soccer fan was confronted by police while wearing a t-shirt that said “Women, Life, Freedom,” a slogan used by protesters in Iran. Security was increased at the stadium to prevent a flare up over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Nov. 30, 2022.
France tightens border controls with Italy after diplomatic spat over EU’s migrant distribution
Border controls between France and Italy have become tighter after a diplomatic spat over the distribution of migrants arriving from Africa. On Sunday November 13th, long lines formed at northern Italy’s border crossings with France. Dozens of migrants slept on mattresses under a highway overpass, a number that could increase as French authorities crack down on the crossings.
Six years after bombings, Belgium readies for biggest trial
Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. The case will not be the first for 33-year-old Salah Abdeslam, who was convicted in France as a ringleader in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 dead.
Tributes for migrants as France admits it should have prevented Channel tragedy
Tributes and demonstrations took place in France on Thursday for the 27 migrants who died exactly a year ago in a Channel boat disaster that France's interior minister admitted should have been prevented. Several boats packed with rescuers and local elected figures took to sea off the coast of Dunkirk...
Belgium to try Brussels bombings accused in largest ever court case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium launches its largest ever trial on Wednesday to determine whether 10 accused men played a part in the 2016 Islamist bombings of Brussels airport and the city’s metro that killed 32 people and injured more than 300. Among the 10 accused are six men...
Unrest in Iran follows soccer fans to World Cup in Doha
As the U.S. men's soccer team faced Iran at the World Cup in Doha Tuesday night, tensions ran high in and out of Al Thumama Stadium between Iranians voicing support for the anti-regime protests in Iran, and pro-regime supporters. One video posted online appeared to show a group of pro-regime...
Soccer-World Cup Winners list: which teams have won each year
(Reuters) – List of FIFA World Cup champions since the tournament began in 1930:. * Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo. * The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe. The trip to South America was...
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee
An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain has injured one employee. The employee was inspecting a parcel when it exploded in his hand causing light injuries.
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA (Reuters) – Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East’s first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. Saudi Arabia delivered the early shock of the tournament,...
