Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists

Read full article on original website
Related
vailmag.com
On the resort’s 60th anniversary, scions of Vail’s founding families reflect on the magic of village life in those early years, and where they find it today.
Few ski resorts in the world are more famous than Vail. Founded in 1962, the massive, romantic, powder-choked mountain with otherworldly views high above a built-from-the-ground-up Bavarian village celebrates its 60th anniversary this winter. The occasion comes with requisite fanfare—Vail is planning several anniversary events throughout the season—and, of course, requisite nostalgia among locals who have watched and participated in its evolution. To get a taste of what was, has been, and still is Vail’s cultural heartbeat, we interviewed sons and daughters of those who planted early roots around a nascent ski resort and helped turn it into a global destination. From a co-founder’s eldest son to local business owners carrying on their parents’ legacies, take it from them: much has changed, yes, but it’s still a magical and magnificent place—and mountain—to call home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiing slang: Periodic Table of Snow displays the unique side of winter language
“Free refills.” “Diamond dust.” “White suede.” “Cold smoke.”. For people who are not well versed in snowsports culture and slang, these are phrases that describe drinks at restaurants or a nice fabric. But for ski instructor Russ Scholl, collecting ski-area slang turned from a hobby into a small business. Scholl created the Periodic Table of Snow, which outlines dozens of snow terms that he’s collected in his four decades as a ski instructor.
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Echo Lake Lodge slated for 3 years of improvements, long time concessionaire leaving with mixed emotions
For many decades, Denver’s Mountain Parks have offered an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the Front Range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
Popular Meow Wolf offering 'adults-only' experiences, including 'winter ball'
With the end of 2022 closing in fast, "beer nerds, wine snobs, and booze hounds of Earth" will have two more chances to experience an 'adults-only' event at Denver's Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit before the new year. Discover "otherworldly programming" at the alien-themed 'Convergence Station' exhibit in a 21-plus...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Local Colorado government 'burns' disgruntled snowstorm commenter
Colorado is about to get hit with a pretty big late-November snowstorm (that could drop up to 24 inches in some parts of the state) and a local government decided to warn their constituents about its arrival. That's when the Facebook drama started to unfold. The local Jefferson County government...
Upgrades coming to DIA may increase some costs and cut others
Construction is hard to miss at Denver International Airport - but DIA CEO Phil Washington promises progress is being made on the Great Hall Project."I've challenged our team to finish this project ahead of schedule," he told CBS News Colorado.By spring of 2023, he says four new security lanes will be open. Two new checkpoints will be built as part of the Great Hall Project -- the first one opens in early 2024 and the second in mid-2026.And they'll include technology to help move passengers through faster.The airport is also conducting a study to determine if a seventh runway should...
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
milehighcre.com
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways
This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, colder temps arrive Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued
DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving into the state late Monday into Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and metro Denver with chilly temperatures lasting into the middle of the workweek. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. Weather tonight: Clear...
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Frontier Airlines ends over-the-phone customer service
Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced that it is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Instead, the airline will switch entirely to online-based interactions.
Comments / 0