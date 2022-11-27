ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County

SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
YORK COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates

According to WABI, the Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with, Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky fingered Grinchies.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy