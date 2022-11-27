Read full article on original website
WMTW
Friend of Poland murder suspect shared videos in an effort to access extended care
POLAND, Maine — Loved ones of a murder suspect in Poland say they desperately tried to get help for a man who is now accused of killing his brother. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder for the death of Gabe Damour. A longtime friend of Butterfield said, years ago,...
wabi.tv
Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
WMTW
Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County
SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
lcnme.com
Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident
A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested...
WMUR.com
19-year-old fleeing hit-and-run dies in crash in Naples, Maine, officials say
NAPLES, Maine — A teenager is dead after officials said he crashed into a tree while fleeing a hit-and-run in Maine. According to the Cumberland County sheriff's office, the incident happened Sunday when Ethan Gardner rear-ended a truck in Naples, Maine. The 19-year-old allegedly drove off, but deputies found...
'Shaken' Waterville Goodwill employees recovering after armed robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine — Employees at a Goodwill store in Waterville are still shaken up after police say someone walked into the store on Saturday, with a gun, and robbed them. Waterville police said a man came in just after 11:30 a.m., showed the gun to a clerk, and demanded cash. The suspect was described as a white man, around five feet, nine inches tall.
Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman. Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.
Whitefield couple arrested, charged with two separate incidents
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield couple was charged and arrested for two separate incidents by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Friday following a search warrant conducted at their home on Beech Lane. Rylie Cowette, 19, was charged with burglary, and Casey D’Orio, 19, was charged with criminal threatening...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
ngxchange.org
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in Gray crash
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant...
wabi.tv
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
WMTW
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates
According to WABI, the Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with, Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky fingered Grinchies.
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
wabi.tv
Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
