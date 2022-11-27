ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy