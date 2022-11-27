Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
Van crashes store, thieves steal ATM, start fire in Portland
Portland police are attempting to track down two individuals who are accused of breaking into a local business and stealing an ATM.
kptv.com
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
PHOTOS: Fire crews rescue 10-month-old puppy stuck down embankment
On Sunday afternoon, a dog owner was reunited with his puppy after the pet got stuck 35 feet down an embankment in Wilsonville.
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
Man badly injured after 30-foot fall from plane in Hillsboro
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting ID’d as Portland man
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting as 45-year-old Raja McCallister, of Portland. According to PPB, officers McCallister Nov. 23 around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 37th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in Gresham
Photo by(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
‘Guys, it’s just a car,’ Gresham man tells armed carjackers
A Gresham man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Saturday night, one of two incidents within minutes that police continue to look into.
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
Crash kills at least 1 on Hwy 26 near Banks
At least one person died in a crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
KGW
