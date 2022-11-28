ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU QB Jayden Daniels in walking boot, but avoided serious ankle sprain

By Alex Scarborough
ESPN
 2 days ago

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is currently wearing a walking boot to help with a sprained ankle, but coach Brian Kelly said he hopes he'll be able to practice on Tuesday ahead of the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

Kelly said Sunday that Daniels' medical exam went well and that the injury is not considered to be a high-ankle sprain -- a more serious injury that can require a longer recovery time.

Daniels was hobbled during Saturday's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M and was replaced at times by second-year quarterback Garrett Nussmeier .

A former transfer from Arizona State , Daniels has been a featured playmaker in the running and the passing game, throwing for 15 touchdowns and rushing for 11 scores.

"He's quick and he's fast," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Daniels. "There's a difference, and he's both."

Kelly also expressed optimism about the availability of Josh Williams , who leads all LSU running backs with 481 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Williams injured his knee and has not played the past two weeks. He dressed for the Texas A&M game but did not receive a carry. John Emery and Noah Cain combined for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Kelly said the team feels "very good" Williams will be part of the game plan against Georgia.

