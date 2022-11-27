ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WFRV Local 5

New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
MADISON, WI
247Sports

DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Ven-Allen Lubin Giving Irish a Lift in the Paint

When Notre Dame lost its bid to gain an extra year of eligibility for post-man Paul Atkinson, Jr., the 2022-23 Irish had a void in the paint that could not be whitewashed over. Mike Brey’s guard-oriented offense would be missing a key component. Lacking the ability to dump the ball...
NOTRE DAME, IN
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed

The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach

Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
onefootdown.com

The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023

This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

