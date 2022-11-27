Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
Offensive Lineman Christopher Terek Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has flipped 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek from Wisconsin
Former Teammates Cam Williams And Christopher Terek Will Be Reunited At Notre Dame
Notre Dame 2024 commit Cam Williams and new 2023 commit Christopher Terek were teammates at a young age and they'll soon be reunited
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Wisconsin Lands Luke Fickell — What Does it Mean for All Involved?
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati to become the Badgers new head coach - how does this affect Wisconsin...
Ven-Allen Lubin Giving Irish a Lift in the Paint
When Notre Dame lost its bid to gain an extra year of eligibility for post-man Paul Atkinson, Jr., the 2022-23 Irish had a void in the paint that could not be whitewashed over. Mike Brey’s guard-oriented offense would be missing a key component. Lacking the ability to dump the ball...
Luke Fickell draws high praise from BTN analyst, former player Joshua Perry
One of Luke Fickell’s former players had high praise for Wisconsin’s new head coach. Joshua Perry, who played under Fickell at Ohio State, talked highly of his former coach’s character on B1G Today this afternoon. “He’s the guy you can go to when you have a legitimate...
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change
The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
UW posts job openings for several football coaching positions after hiring Fickell
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after announcing Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin on Monday posted several job openings for positions on Fickell's staff. The Badgers, according to UW's job board, listed openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, football assistant coach...
Three-Star OL Christopher Terek In-Depth on Commitment to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek is the newest commitment for the University of Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pounder called head coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday and made it official. So, why did he flip his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame? He...
Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach
Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023
This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
