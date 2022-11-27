Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO