Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs

Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent. Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints. However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll Results

Herschel Walker appears to have a polling problem on his hands. The former NFL running back and college football legend, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election set for December. Walker is currently trailing in...
GEORGIA STATE
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night. Collinsworth is calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game. Fans think Collinsworth it too complimentary of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Collinsworth—-“I think Aaron Rodgers is fired up for this one” My wife—-“oh oh ok...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: How Much Wisconsin Is Paying Luke Fickell

Wisconsin is prepared to pay up for its new head coach. The school is set to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati and is prepared to offer him $6 million a year, per Jeff Potrykus. That's a big number for a school that's looking to get back to being a...
MADISON, WI
NFL World Reacts To The Bill O'Brien Job Report

Bill O'Brien appears to have missed out on a college head-coaching opportunity with Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz. He could reportedly pivot by returning to the NFL. According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Alabama's offensive coordinator is "considering NFL options" after his discussions with Georgia Tech "cooled." O'Brien...
GEORGIA STATE
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
