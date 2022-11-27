Read full article on original website
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)?
XHE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Medical Devices segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Zacks.com
Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
EQL - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/07/2009. The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $328.54 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 ETF (IVOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IVOO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.46 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
Zacks.com
Why Should You Stay Invested in Prudential (PRU) Stock?
PRU - Free Report) has been riding on the huge demand for retirement benefits products, recurring premium sales, greater scale, expanded product offerings and broader distribution capabilities, cost savings and a solid capital position. These along with favorable growth make it a stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio. PRU...
Zacks.com
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNDA - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market cap weighted...
Zacks.com
2 High Income ETFs Crushing the S&P 500
JEPI - Free Report) aims to construct a diversified, low volatility portfolio of about 125 stocks. It generates additional income by writing out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options. The actively managed ETF currently has an attractive 12-month rolling dividend yield of about 10%. Exxon Mobil (. XOM - Free Report)...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Consider BGSF (BGSF) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
These Pricey Short-term, High-yield Bond Funds Are Worth It
Boutique, research-driven bond portfolios from David Sherman battle inflation, the Fed and more.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy South Plains Financial (SPFI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Should You Go Bottom Fishing Big Tech ETFs Following Soros?
U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough weather this year as surging inflation has been weighing on their lofty valuations caused by massive policy easing since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although tech stocks tried to recoup losses several times, investors remained cautious about betting big on growth stocks. Hence, shares of high-growth technology companies remain in a tight spot.
Zacks.com
Has Atmos Energy (ATO) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
ATO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Bel Fuse (BELFB)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
