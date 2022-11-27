ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured, dog dead after housefire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person was hurt and a dog is dead after a house fire in SE OKC on Wednesday morning. Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 2400 block of SE 10th near Martin Luther King just before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
STILLWATER, OK
OnCue presents St. Jude's with check for over $300,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — St. Jude was presented with a check for over $300,000 from OnCue on Tuesday. The check presented to St. Jude was for $324,000. OnCue has partnered with the children's hospital for 15 years and has helped raise more than $3-million. The $324,000 presented to St....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK

