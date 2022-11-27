Read full article on original website
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
Edmond School Bus Drive Has Vintage Car Stolen From His Driveway
A school bus driver in Edmond says a gift for his wife was stolen right out of his driveway. He says the thief or thieves took more than a material possession and now he’s asking for any information that helps him get it back. When you look around the...
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
okcfox.com
Man injured, dog dead after housefire in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person was hurt and a dog is dead after a house fire in SE OKC on Wednesday morning. Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 2400 block of SE 10th near Martin Luther King just before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out of the home.
House fire in metro spares occupants during the holiday
Oklahoma Fire department responded to a fire started while occupants were home and able to escape without any injuries. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen at the 5500 block of S. Penn and was put out.
okcfox.com
RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade returning to Boathouse District this Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — RIVERSPORT will be bringing back an Oklahoma family-favorite event this Saturday. On Saturday, Dec. 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back the Holiday River Parade from Braum's. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats on the Oklahoma River,...
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
okcfox.com
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
‘His kids will never see their dad again’: OKCPD identifies deadly road rage victim, loved ones in disbelief
As two drivers were heading down Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue, one shot multiple rounds at the other in a road rage-induced incident, leaving the other dead.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release dramatic bodycam footage of suspect ambushing officers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police release dramatic body camera footage showing a suspect shooting at three officers after they lift up a mattress he was hiding under. The incident happened on Nov. 15 off Iron Road and resulted in the death of Timothy Johnson. Police say...
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
It’s a girl! Emily Sutton, KFOR welcome adorable new addition to family
We have a baby warning in Oklahoma City!
KOCO
Body cam video show police arresting suspected OKC drunk driver with children in car
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new body camera video showed the moments when police arrested a suspected drunk driver who had children in her car in Oklahoma City. Deputies said the driver was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs with two babies in the backseat. "There’s never an...
okcfox.com
OnCue presents St. Jude's with check for over $300,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — St. Jude was presented with a check for over $300,000 from OnCue on Tuesday. The check presented to St. Jude was for $324,000. OnCue has partnered with the children's hospital for 15 years and has helped raise more than $3-million. The $324,000 presented to St....
KOCO
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
