Titans' winners and losers from Week 12 loss to Bengals

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
In what was a tough pill to swallow, the Tennessee Titans dropped their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16.

Tennessee had three opportunities to change this game with a touchdown from inside the red zone, but the team failed to find pay dirt on all of the trips.

Adding to that, the Titans couldn’t run the football, and many of the other issues that have plagued this offense all season were prevalent in this one.

The defense wasn’t it’s typical dominant self but was good enough, giving up just 20 points to one of the best offenses in the NFL. It’s hard to ask for much more than that, especially after how good this unit has been in 2022.

Now, the winners and losers.

In between: Titans' defense

Tennessee’s defense didn’t get enough pressure in this game, making things more difficult for the secondary. However, Tennessee’s group on the back-end still forced Bengals pass-catchers to make some tough catches. Still, there were too many big plays.

It feels like the Titans’ run defense was disappointing in this game, and while that’s true as compared to just about every other game this season, the Bengals’ leading rusher, Samaje Perine, only averaged 3.4 per carry.

At the end of the day, the Titans’ defense was still able to hold one of the best scoring offenses in the NFL to just 20 points. That should have been enough.

Loser: Offensive line

Tennessee’s offensive line has been terrible in run-blocking for three straight games now, but the struggles in pass protection reared their ugly head after taking a hiatus in recent games.

Ryan Tannehill wasn’t great, but his effort was more than sufficient, especially considering the poor pass protection he had.

Tannehill was only sacked once, but he was pressured countless other times, impacting a lot of throws. Hopefully the Titans can get Ben Jones back because he was sorely missed on Sunday.

Winner: Treylon Burks

Burks came up with a few big plays in Week 12, with the first being his fumble recovery for a touchdown on a big Derrick Henry gain that saw Tennessee’s star running back fumble the ball near the goal line.

Thankfully, Burks was right there to pick it up and secure his first career touchdowns. Just how we all would’ve drawn it up, eh?

Later in the game, Burks completed his second 50-yard completion and third 40-plus-yard catch in the last two games in the third quarter, setting up three of the Titans’ six points in the second half.

But this was not just some ho-hum catch, as Burks elevated to complete the contested grab in what was yet another flash of the ability we heard about coming out of college.

Most importantly, it was another step in the right direction for Burks, who is already establishing himself as the No. 1 option through the air in his first season.

Loser: Todd Downing

After taking steps forward the last two games, Downing went in the opposite direction in Week 12. Not only was his play-calling predictable, but Downing also drew up passes behind the sticks on multiple third-down situations.

Also, Downing continues to insist on calling plays that are designed to target Geoff Swaim when he has two players at the same position in Chig Okonkwo and Austin Hooper who are supremely more talented than Swaim.

This wasn’t his worst game of the season, but we certainly aren’t filing it in the “successful game” category, either.

In between: Caleb Shudak

Rookie kicker Caleb Shudak walked into a tough situation this week, as he had to make his NFL debut in a big Week 12 game against the Bengals.

Unfortunately, Shudak missed a chip-shot field goal after making his first attempt, but he recovered nicely and made his last two, while also hitting his lone extra point try.

It’s hard to completely gauge Shudak after not having attempted a field goal longer than 38 yards, so he remains a total wild card should the Titans roll him out there again in Week 13.

Loser: Titans' red zone offense

Tennessee’s offense actually had quite a bit of success moving the ball through the air in this game despite not having any rushing attack, and Tennessee made three trips to the red zone.

Unfortunately, the second-best red zone team in the NFL coming into this game went 0-for-3 in the area, which was the real difference .

Add that to the fact that the Titans couldn’t pass protect or block for the run, and Downing’s poor play-calling and you have what was a bad day overall for the Titans’ offense.

Loser: Kevin Strong

Even with everything that went wrong on Sunday, the Titans were still staring down a chance to tie the game with under two minutes remaining.

Then, Kevin Strong happened.

Strong was flagged for a hit to the head of the snapper on the Bengals’ field goal attempt that would’ve made it a seven-point game. That gave Cincy a first down, effectively ending the contest with the Titans not having any timeouts.

Call it soft or whatever, Strong should’ve never been in a position to have that flag thrown on him. Even Kevin Byard agreed it was a penalty.

