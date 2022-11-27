It was two months ago when 66-year-old Stephen Rohr stood in a Walmart and cried. The generous gift came so suddenly, and it came from an 8-year-old kid. “Thank you for your service,” said the boy, as he firmly shook Stephen’s hand. “I want you to have this," said the third grader. “I want you to know how much America appreciates you.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO