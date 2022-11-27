Parents need help raising their juvenile children. When they are out at 2-3 am where are the parents? Why should society continue to give more and more and the parents don’t have any responsibility and accountability in the criminal actions of their children. The 1 st time they notice they have lost the children and can’t control them the government should step in take the funds the mother receives for that child and place them in a detention facility so they get the education, the mentorship they mentioned in the article. This would keep them off the streets. The article mentions “ volunteers “ why should individuals volunteer if financial support is given to the juveniles? Please explain? Juvenile Detention Facilities are needed more than recreational facilities are. IfThe rec centers don’t have rules and police to enforce them that’s just a place for young thugs to gather. The juveniles who aren’t responsible and accountable don’t like authority figures they act out in school.
The kids are getting guns off the streets not the pawnshops.. So the real question is how to prevent illegal firearms on the streets?
The article was certainly informative yet offered very little insight as how to “ stop the madness.” The key words were “ financial means legally to do the things they need to do.” That statement needed clarity. Financial means for who? The juveniles? To do what they need to do? What exactly is that? What juveniles need is guidance from their parents. It all starts at home. The parents ( mother) is receiving federal funds ( monthly check for children which includes extra funds if they have learning disabilities, mental health issues and or medical issues) where do those funds go isn’t that financial support? Also government assistance programs, includes free lunches etc. SNAP cards can be used to go to water parks.Juveniles ( students) received funds on a card because they didn’t get their free food during the pandemic. What funds can help them do what they need to do. What do they need to do? Parents need to get a hold of their 14 year olds who are out murdering others.
