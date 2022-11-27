ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
On Your Side Podcast: Avoid getting scammed during your online holiday shopping

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you have, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 60 percent of Americans start their shopping before December. And much of that shopping will be done online, which gives scammers the perfect opportunity to dupe you and steal your money. And if you think it will never happen to you, think again.
More shoppers from Black Friday through Cyber Monday than last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year.This comes despite Americans facing some of the highest inflation rates seen in decades.A shopper said that while he wants to buy gifts for friends and family, "the dollar amount will have to come down.""Our goal is to always make sure everyone has a great Christmas," another shopper said, "but at the same time keep a closer watch at the finances this year, more so than any."And despite concerns over inflation, Black Friday saw record sales this year. The e-commerce company Shopify announced a record $3.36 billion in worldwide sales on Friday. That's a 17% increase from last year.
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey

"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
Aggressive Discounts Draw Cyber Monday Shoppers

Cyber Monday has some added weight on its shoulders amid a Black Friday that saw online sales increase just 2.3 percent year over year. The shopping extravaganza is expected to give a late boost to a weekend that reportedly also saw in-store sales lag behind expectations. While online Black Friday sales totaled a record $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data, the slow growth amid high inflation numbers puts on industrywide pressure to recoup from a relatively lackluster start. On Cyber Monday, Adobe expects consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion, which would be a jump of 4.7 percent to 8.4...
125 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022

There’s not much time to score impressive savings on home, tech, fashion, and more The best Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing. From Casper mattresses to Apple discounts to Wayfair's huge Cyber Monday sale, both your tree and your holiday shopping bill will get some trimming this season. TABLE OF CONTENTS On This Page Best...
Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report are higher by roughly 1.2% on Monday, as Cyber Monday is underway. So far, the online shopping trends of Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been strong. Further, the earnings rhetoric out of retailers has been pretty constructive over the past few weeks.
Black Friday Online Sales Set New Record, Retail Traffic Is Wait-And-See

The twin threats of inflation and recession loomed large over one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. The good news is that online retailers likely had their biggest sales ever. While brick-and-mortar stores also had foot traffic, there weren’t long lines at check outs, giving pause to analysts on just what revenue that shopping experience will generate. Overall online sales for the day after Thanksgiving — aka “Black Friday,” when retailers are allegedly heading into the black — are expected to top $9 billion, according to Adobe, which tracks sales on retailers’ websites. Shopping could generate more than $9 billion...
