Nashville, TN

What Titans said about Week 12 loss to Bengals

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans no doubt let one get away in their 20-16 Week 12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. The theme of the game was the inability to finish.

The Titans’ offense was able to move the ball through the air with quite a bit of success on Sunday, but the offense simply couldn’t finish drives. It also didn’t help that Derrick Henry had zero room to run.

Even with all their issues, the Titans would’ve had an opportunity to tie the game with just under two minutes remaining but a terrible penalty on defensive lineman Kevin Strong thwarted that.

While the penalty was terrible, the Titans lost this game in the red zone with an 0-3 showing in an area where they have been elite all season long. Now, Tennessee goes to Philly next week off this ugly loss.

Here’s what the Titans had to say about it:

HC Mike Vrabel

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

DL Kevin Strong

DL Mario Edwards

LB David Long

S Kevin Byard

QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jeffery Simmons

RB Derrick Henry

