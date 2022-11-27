Read full article on original website
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Sophomore WR recruited by Cristobal to Oregon set to enter portal, and is already hearing from Miami Hurricanes players
This Oregon WR announced his intentions to enter the portal and could be an enticing option for the guy who recruited him to the Ducks, Mario Cristobal and Miami.
Pac-12 Basketball Preview: Arizona the Team to Beat
1. Arizona (6-0) Best player(s): Azuolas Tubelis (19.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Oumar Ballo (19.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Kerr Kriisa (15.3 ppg, 7.5 apg, 51.4% on 3-pointers) Pac-12 teams Arizona plays only once: Stanford, Colorado. Comment: Despite losing both of their all-conference players from last year (Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko), the...
Washington Huskies disrespected by CFP Committee – Rose Bowl/New Year’s 6 in doubt
The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and the Washington Huskies are ranked 12th. That ranking has major bowl implications. Apparently, the College Football Playoff Committee doesn’t think very highly of the Washington Huskies. They put out their rankings on Tuesday and did UW wrong. Normally,...
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Bowl projections: What Utah’s bowl prospects look like heading into Pac-12 championship game
The Utes head into their Pac-12 championship game matchup against USC with the possibility of returning to the Rose Bowl with a win, or landing in a secondary bowl like the Alamo, Holiday or Las Vegas with a loss.
Huskies Ready to Jump into Pac-12 Play at Oregon State
The University of Washington basketball team is different than most Husky offerings because it depends on a pair of big men in Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang, one standing taller than seven feet and another just a little shorter, to disrupt things on the floor. It has another Kentucky transfer...
Here's how a USC win Friday could help rival UCLA reach best bowl game
A USC win Friday over Utah in the Pac-12 championship football game likely would boost UCLA's hopes of landing in the Alamo Bowl, the league's third-best choice.
UCLA Football Flips Class of 2023 DL Grant Buckey From Rival USC
The three-star defensive lineman had been committed to the Trojans since June, but committed to the Bruins on Thursday.
The preseason favorite is the “winner” of the Pac-12 QB rankings
The regular season ended last Saturday and while a few unexpected things happened in the Conference of Champions, there was one thing everybody assumed would occur did occur. As soon as Caleb Williams transferred to USC, it was assumed that he would be the No. 1 quarterback in the Pac-12 when all was said and done. Not only is he the top QB, but he may also win the Heisman. He did have a few challengers, however. Bo Nix had a great chance to upset Williams if he wasn’t injured. Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. had a much better season than anyone expected in...
WATCH: Kelly Graves and Te-Hina Paopao encouraged by PK Invitational games
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke to media for about nine minutes following Wednesday's practice. Junior guard Te-Hina Paopao also fielded questions. The pair both spoke at length about what they took from the weekend split at the PK Invitational and what they'd need to build off over the next few weeks. The team plays just one game over a 13-day period and will use that time to focus on improving before beginning Pac-12 play with Oregon State on Dec. 11.
Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
The CFP has issued the Rose Bowl an ultimatum and no guarantees
The Rose Bowl is one of the iconic bowl games in college football. In fact, it's the iconic college bowl game, so it would make sense that Pasadena, Calif. would play host to future College Football Playoff games, right?. It does make sense, according to CFP leadership, but the Rose...
