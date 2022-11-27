ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Basketball Preview: Arizona the Team to Beat

1. Arizona (6-0) Best player(s): Azuolas Tubelis (19.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Oumar Ballo (19.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg); Kerr Kriisa (15.3 ppg, 7.5 apg, 51.4% on 3-pointers) Pac-12 teams Arizona plays only once: Stanford, Colorado. Comment: Despite losing both of their all-conference players from last year (Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko), the...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
HuskyMaven

Huskies Ready to Jump into Pac-12 Play at Oregon State

The University of Washington basketball team is different than most Husky offerings because it depends on a pair of big men in Braxton Meah and Franck Kepnang, one standing taller than seven feet and another just a little shorter, to disrupt things on the floor. It has another Kentucky transfer...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The preseason favorite is the “winner” of the Pac-12 QB rankings

The regular season ended last Saturday and while a few unexpected things happened in the Conference of Champions, there was one thing everybody assumed would occur did occur. As soon as Caleb Williams transferred to USC, it was assumed that he would be the No. 1 quarterback in the Pac-12 when all was said and done. Not only is he the top QB, but he may also win the Heisman. He did have a few challengers, however. Bo Nix had a great chance to upset Williams if he wasn’t injured. Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. had a much better season than anyone expected in...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Kelly Graves and Te-Hina Paopao encouraged by PK Invitational games

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke to media for about nine minutes following Wednesday's practice. Junior guard Te-Hina Paopao also fielded questions. The pair both spoke at length about what they took from the weekend split at the PK Invitational and what they'd need to build off over the next few weeks. The team plays just one game over a 13-day period and will use that time to focus on improving before beginning Pac-12 play with Oregon State on Dec. 11.
Yardbarker

Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick

As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

The CFP has issued the Rose Bowl an ultimatum and no guarantees

The Rose Bowl is one of the iconic bowl games in college football. In fact, it's the iconic college bowl game, so it would make sense that Pasadena, Calif. would play host to future College Football Playoff games, right?. It does make sense, according to CFP leadership, but the Rose...
PASADENA, CA

